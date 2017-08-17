Lake City Man Arrested for Parole Violation after Police Respond to Possible Overdose

A Lake City man was arrested after being treated for a possible drug overdose and fleeing from an ambulance.

On Wednesday a MSP trooper responded to the Arby’s near Cadillac for the report of an unconscious man in a vehicle.

Once on scene the trooper recognized the signs of a drug overdose and administered Narcan.

The Narcan worked quickly and the man became conscious and responsive.

An ambulance arrived and took over treatment, but while the man was being taken to Munson of Cadillac he allegedly pulled out his IV and jumped out of the back.

The same trooper that treated him for the overdose was still in the area and located the man a few blocks away and took him into custody.

The 28-year-old Lake City man was found to be in violation of his parole.

He was taken to Munson for treatment before being lodged in the Wexford County Jail for the parole violation.

The MSP says additional charges are being sought from the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, including charges of heroin possession.