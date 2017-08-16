Police Release More Details on Suspicious Death Investigation

We have an update to the suspicious death investigation out of Mt Pleasant.

At approximately 1:30 Sunday afternoon deputies were called to a home on Kay Street, just off of Isabella Road.

A caller said she had found what appeared to be a deceased man lying besides his vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found the 45-year-old man in his driveway and it appeared that he had been dead for several hours.

A handgun was found at the scene, but it was located under some clothing in the driveway.

The sheriff’s office says that while the scene seemed unusual on Sunday and that

detectives are continuing to investigate the matter, it appears that the man took his own life.