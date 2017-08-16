Changes to Medical Requirements for Interstate Commercial Vehicle Operators Proposed

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is seeking public input on revisions to the medical qualifications for commercial motor vehicle operators.

Specifically they are asking for the public’s input on the proposed elimination of the blanket prohibition against insulin-dependent diabetic individuals from operating commercial vehicles in interstate or intrastate commerce.

A previously proposed change would have seen operators needing a written notification from the treating clinician – however the agency is looking at replacing that proposition with one where operators would have a form completed by the treating clinician and given to the certified medical examiner.

More information on the proposed changes and how to submit your comments can be found here.