International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie to Close for 30 Minutes This Weekend

Travelers headed to the Sault this weekend will want to plan accordingly as an event closes the International Bridge.

On Saturday the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group motorcycle ride.

The bridge will close to vehicle traffic at 9am for the round trip ride from the U.S. to the Canadian side of the bridge and back.

The ride is part of the Great Lakes HOG rally in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan being held from Thursday until Saturday.

The bridge will close at 9am, but will reopen approximately thirty minutes later, at 9:30.

Drivers will need to plan around the closure as the bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic during the ride.