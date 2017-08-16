Secretary Of State Orders Unregistered Bellaire Auto Shop to Cease Operations

The operator of an auto repair shop in Bellaire has been ordered to stop by the Secretary of State.

According to the Secretary of State, Roger McQueen is alleged to have performed auto repairs for customers in Bellaire without being registered with the state.

State law requires auto repair facilities to be registered with the state.

Tips led a state inspector to McQueen’s facility in July, where they saw repairs being performed and several vehicles in various states of repair.

McQueen was warned and was advised to get the facility registration – but the Secretary of State says a follow-up investigation last week found that repairs were still being done and the application had not been submitted.

Following that second investigation a cease and desist order was issued this week.

Anyone who has complaints against McQueen are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 517-335-1410.

Under Michigan Law, customers are entitled to recover any amount paid to an unregistered facility for motor vehicle repairs.

The cease and desist order prohibits McQueen from performing any further automotive repairs unless a license is obtained.

State law provides that any person who knowingly provides automotive repair services without a registration or certificate is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a fine of up to $1,000, or both.