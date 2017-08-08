Suspect Identified, Evidence Located After Gladwin County Armed Robbery

Police in Gladwin County say they have identified a suspect from Tuesday’s armed robbery.

During the early morning hours on Tuesday a suspect came into the Beacon & Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 in Gladwin County armed with a knife.

In this video the suspect can be seen coming behind the counter and going through something before the employees confront and try to stop him.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’9″ tall with a medium build.

He left the scene in a pickup truck – and it was that pickup truck that the sheriff’s office says a concerned citizen noticed and called to report.

Thanks to that tip, deputies located the vehicle and say a legitimate suspect has been identified.

They also say stolen property and evidence was located, linking the suspect to the robbery.

The investigation does remain open and further evidence is being gathered at this time.