Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Gladwin County

Police in Gladwin County are looking for your help investigating an armed robbery.

During the early morning hours on Tuesday a suspect came into the Beacon & Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 armed with a knife.

The suspect can be seen coming behind the counter and going through something before the employees confront and try to stop him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’9″ tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoody, faded blue jeans, and a black mask covering most of his face.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect could have left the area traveling northbound on M-30 in a dark colored pickup with a red topper.

The truck was described as a Chevrolet S-10 or Ford Ranger type pickup.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office at 989.426.9284.