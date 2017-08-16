Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Gladwin County

POSTED August 16, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police in Gladwin County are looking for your help investigating an armed robbery.

Rob1During the early morning hours on Tuesday a suspect came into the Beacon & Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 armed with a knife.

The suspect can be seen coming behind the counter and going through something before the employees confront and try to stop him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’9″ tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoody, faded blue jeans, and a black mask covering most of his face.

Rob3The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect could have left the area traveling northbound on M-30 in a dark colored pickup with a red topper.

The truck was described as a Chevrolet S-10 or Ford Ranger type pickup.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office at 989.426.9284.