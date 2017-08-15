New Executive Directive Looks to Improve Michigan’s Efforts to Combat Opioid Epidemic

A new executive directive signed by Governor Snyder is looking to improve coordination of Michigan’s efforts to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Executive Directive 2017-2 establishes the Council on Opioid and Prescription Drug Enforcement.

Michigan has seen a dramatic increase in opioid-related deaths. From 1999-2015 more than 4,400 people have died from an opioid overdose with over 50 percent of those deaths occurring since 2010.

This council, which was recommended by the Michigan Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Task Force, will address, develop and maintain relationships among local, state and federal agencies charged with enforcing laws and regulations.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will lead the council, in conjunction with the directors of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan State Police.

The council will coordinate with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, and other relevant agencies involved in the enforcement of laws and regulations related to opioids for their input and participation on this council.