ORV Free Trail Weekend Starts Saturday

The DNR wants to invite people out to check out the ORV trails that are all over the state during the upcoming free ORV weekend.

Starting on Saturday, residents and non-residents alike can legally ride the DNR-designated trails without an ORV license or trail permit.

With over 3700 miles of trails, Michigan has many opportunities for riders to explore the state.

But it’s not only the trails that will be open this weekend, but also five of the state’s scramble areas, which are places like St. Helen’s Motorsport Area, Black Lake Scramble Area, Silver Lake State Park, Bull Gap and The Mounds.

However, all the ORV rules and laws still apply.

The DNR hopes that by giving riders a chance to experience the trails will encourage users to consider buying a license or permit for next season.

The funds raised by the sale of the license go right back in the ORV trails, as they are used to pay for trail expansion, maintenance, and infrastructure improvements.