Gladwin County Teen Recognized for Saving Three Lives

A Gladwin County teen was recently honored for saving the lives of three men earlier this year.

On June 14th three men were on a small fishing boat on Wixom Lake when high winds and waves capsized their boat.

All three men ended up in the water and due to the weather they were floating away from the capsized boat.

A teen was visiting his grandmother who lives on the lake and saw the men in the water.

That teen, Cade Beall, seen here with Gladwin County Sheriff and one of the men, rushed out on a jetski to help the men.

Cade managed to rescue all three men and brought them to shore.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says that if not for Beall’s actions, the men would have struggled to stay above water and ultimately drowned.

This past weekend the Gladwin County Sheriff recognized Beall for his actions saving the three men.