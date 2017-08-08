Northern Michigan Meijer Stores Offer Home Delivery

A Michigan based retailer is looking to bring a new level of convenience to residents in many northern Michigan communities.

Later this month Meijer says they will expand their home delivery service to Cadillac, Ludington, Big Rapids, Gaylord, Petoskey, Manistee, and Alpena starting August 22nd.

With their partner Shipt – the service has shoppers that hand-pick items from the local Meijer stores and brings them to your home within a one-hour window that you choose.

Sign-ups for the service opened on Tuesday and users will shop online and choose from many of Meijer’s available products, including produce, grocery, pet food, and health and beauty items.

Meijer launched the service last September and has expanded it to cover customers in six states.

Meijer customers can sign up for Shipt memberships for $99 per year.

For a limited-time, new members will also receive $25 off their first order. Delivery is free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt is growing their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”