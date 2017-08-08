Man Charged with Torture of Ex-Wife

A Grand Traverse County man has been charged with torture of his ex-wife.

Deputies were called to a domestic violence complaint in April of this year.

During that investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant of the home where they recovered home video surveillance footage.

They say footage from the surveillance system showed an extensive assault of the victim.

The victim’s ex-husband, 39-year-old Jeremy Lee Rogers, was arrested and charged with torture.

He was in court this past Friday where he was sentenced to 12 to 25-years in prison for the assault.