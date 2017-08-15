Drunk Driver Arrested after Call from Restaurant Employee

A driver was arrested on multiple charges after employees at a restaurant called to report that he was allegedly intoxicated.

The incident happened in Garfield Township this past Friday.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office got a call from an employee at a restaurant saying that they had seen a possible drunk driver.

Deputies responded and found the driver, a 61-year-old Traverse City man, still in his vehicle.

Deputies arrested him and took him to the Grand Traverse Jail where he was found to have a BAC of 0.21.

He was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, driving on a suspended license, possessing an altered license, and driving a vehicle without insurance or registration.