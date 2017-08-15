Scammers Pose as Police Detective in Phone Scam

Police in Grand Traverse County are warning of another scam that is operating in the area.

The sheriff’s office investigated a fraud complaint where the victim took a call from someone claiming to be a detective with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office.

They told the victim to withdraw funds from their bank, go to a store, and purchase MoneyPak pre-paid cards.

They were told to then pass the numbers of the cards to the so called detective over the phone.

The sheriff’s office says these scams occur in a variety of ways and can be quite convincing.

They ask that you keep in mind that the sheriff’s office will never call you and ask you to send money for any reason.

And if you receive a call like this, don’t listen to the caller, and call your local law enforcement agency.