Person of the Week – Ed Cieslinski

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man working to preserve Northern Michigan’s Nature.

Ed Cieslinski is a seasonal interpreter at the Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac.

Currently Ed is the longest employed member of the staff, serving for close to nine years.

Ed decided to join the staff after retiring, he said that he enjoyed nature and being outdoors so it was a perfect fit. Now he helps teach others about the great things you can experience in nature.

For working to teach about and preserve Northern Michigan Nature, Ed Cieslinski is this week’s Person of the Week.

