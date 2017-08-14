Police on Scene for Nine Hours Investigating Suspicious Death

Police were on scene for over nine hours on Sunday, investigating a suspicious death that happened in Mt Pleasant.

At approximately 1:30 Sunday afternoon deputies were called to a home on Kay Street, just off of Isabella Road.

A caller said she had driven into the driveway and a found what appeared to be a deceased man lying besides his vehicle.

When deputies arrived they found the 45-year-old man in his driveway and it appeared that he had been dead for several hours.

A handgun was found at the scene, but it was located under some clothing in the driveway.

Detectives and the MSP mobile forensic unit were called to process the potential crime scene. They were there for over nine hours attempting to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

At this time the sheriff’s office says it appears that the man may have taken his own life, but the investigation is ongoing, pending autopsy results and other follow up by the office.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.