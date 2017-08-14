CMU Students Study Effect of Chemicals on Mussels

Students at Central Michigan University are exploring the link between contaminated waterways and the decreasing numbers of mussel species.

According to one of the researchers of the 45 Michigan species and the 300 across North America, approximately 3/4’s of mussel species are rare or in danger of extinction.

Mussels not only remove the fine organic matter found in the water, they also contend with herbicides, medicines, toothpaste, perfumes, and other chemicals that find their way into the water.

But all the chemicals could be taking a toll on the mussels, however.

With help from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative – the students and faculty have set up two environments for the mussels, one that explores the effects of medicine and other “urban” type run off, and another that is simulating agricultural run off.

They’ll study the effects of the chemicals on the mussels and largemouth bass – a fish species that is vital to the mussels.

Researchers are hopeful that their research can help understand more about what is causing the declining mussel population.