Northern Michigan Inventor Wins Television Show

A Northern Michigan Inventor won $20,000 on a New TV Show.

Mike Baxter is a native of East Jordan and the man behind the Popcorn Ball, an invention that allows users to season or coat popcorn how they want.

Earlier this year, Baxter was contacted by Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, A new show on ABC that invites inventors to pit their inventions against others’.

Baxter was flown out to Los Angeles, and ended up winning the show’s grand prize of $20,000.

Now, after everything he’s been through, Baxter says he was never expecting to go this far.

Steve Harvey’s Funderdome airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.