Wild Game Processors Now Require Free DNR Permit

Anyone who is paid to process wild game will need to be registered with the DNR under new rules approved by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

At their June meeting, commissioners signed the order that anyone who receives compensation for processing wild game will need need the free permit from the DNR.

The new requirement is part of a larger set of deer management regulations related to hunting licenses, chronic wasting disease response measures, urban conflict and other issues.

The commercial game processor registration requirement is effective immediately.

The free permit is to help the DNR know how many game processors are in the state and where they are located.

The DNR says they need to know where processors are as they manage white-tailed deer diseases in Michigan – they would also like the information so they can help hunters find processors close to where they are.

The process for registering is online and the DNR says anyone who receives compensation for processing wild game needs to register immediately so they are ready and legal for the fall hunting season.

The form to register is located at www.michigan.gov/ wildlifepermits, and anyone who is unable to fill out the online form should call 517.284.9453 for assistance.

More information can also be found at: