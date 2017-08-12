Drunk Driver Arrested After Hitting Stop Sign, Driving Into Ditch in Wexford County

A drunk driver was arrested after hitting a stop sign in Wexford county

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 Saturday Morning, deputies responded to the intersection of East M-115 and East 48 Road for a single car crash.

Once on scene, deputies learned that the driver of the car was going east on East 48 Road and ran off the road, hitting a stop sign.

The car continued driving across M-115 until it ended up in a ditch on the west side of the road.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the driver was drunk.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Their name has yet to be released pending arraignment.