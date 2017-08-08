Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Fisherman On Frankfort Pier Head

The Coast Guard rescued a fisherman that was stranded on the Frankfort North Pier Head Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, the man had been fishing when the weather picked up, and was stranded and due to crashing waves over the break-wall.

Just before 9:30, Benzie County Dispatch alerted Coast Guard Station Frankfort.

The station sent out a 25-foot response boat, with small crew.

The Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City also sent an MH-60 jayhawk helicopter crew.

The response boat arrived on scene first and confirmed the man was on the wall but could not assist due to shallow water.

The MH-60 helicopter crew hovered over the lighthouse on the pier and lowered a rescue swimmer, who then basket-hoisted the man to safety before flying to Frankfort Dow Memorial Airport where EMS were standing by.

The man luckily escaped without any injuries.

The Coast Guard wants to reminds all fishermen to be aware of their surroundings and to check the weather before going out.