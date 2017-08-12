Annual Street Festival Held in Downtown Kalkaska

The annual Street Festival was held in downtown Kalkaska this weekend.

Booths, Music, Bounce House, and even a dunk tank filled downtown.

Vendors sold art, home decor, candles, clothes and more, as local cheerleaders raised money.

Drummers and dancers we also on display, as well as, members from a local school band.

The festival has been going on for years, and people come from all over northern Michigan to experience it.

People at the festival say they hope it continues for years to come.