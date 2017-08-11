Fire Prevention and Smokey Bear’s Birthday

The William Mitchell State Park held a fire safety event to coincide with Smokey the Bears Birthday.

This Past Wednesday was Smokey’s 73rd Birthday, so in honor of his birthday the state park brought a Fire prevention Specialist, several members of the local DNR and the Cadillac Fire Department out to do an event on Fire Safety.

Smokey himself even made an appearance and a small birthday celebration was held for him.

Several Demonstrations were given such as how to properly light and put out a campfire, what different pieces of fire fighting equipment was and ways to help prevent a fire from accidentally starting.

The goal of the event was to show everyone kids and adults alike how to be safe with camp fires.

And as always Smokey wants to remind you that “Only you can prevent Forest Fires”