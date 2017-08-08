Woman Sentenced for Stealing Charlevoix County Woman’s Identity

A Canadian woman has been convicted of identity theft for a second time.

On Friday, 65-year-old Jewel Browe was sentenced to 38-months to 15-years in prison for identity theft.

According to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor – Browe was previously convicted of two counts of the same crime in 2013 – involving the same victim.

She was sentenced to 20-months in prison for the crimes, but instead completed a Department of Corrections program that allowed her to be released early.

This new crime came from an incident where Browe was stopped by police in Bangor, MI for a traffic violation.

Browe is a Canadian citizen who has been deported on numerous occasions. Instead of giving police her own identification, she produced a driver’s license containing the information of a Charlevoix County woman.

Browe failed to appear for the traffic ticket, which resulted in the Charlevoix County woman’s license being suspended.

Browe had also used the Charlevoix County victim’s information to order cable service in Bangor, which led to collection actions against the victim.

The victim was a former friend of Browe’s who took her into her home in 2012. While she stayed there Browe stole personal items with the victim’s information, which she used to pass herself off as the victim.