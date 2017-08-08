Man Sentenced for Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation in Benzie County

A man in Benzie County was recently sentenced to prison for operating illegal marijuana farms.

The investigation started in March of last year when TNT received tips that there was an illegal marijuana grow operation in Benzie County.

TNT executed search warrants at three properties where 383 marijuana plants, firearms, and a large amount of cash were seized.

TNT estimated that the seized marijuana had a street value of over $1 million.

Several arrests were made in connection with the illegal marijuana farms.

Including Ronald Snyder, who was in court on Tuesday were he was convicted of manufacturing marijuana in Benzie County.

He was sentenced to five years felony probation, one year of electronic monitoring, $3400 in fines, and 40 hours of community service.