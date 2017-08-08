Deputies Search for Driver of Vehicle from Hit and Run

Police in Grand Traverse County need your help to locate a vehicle from a hit and run.

The crash happened on Cedar Run Road last Friday, August 4th shortly after 11 o’clock at night.

Deputies say a black Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Cedar Run when it crossed over the center line and hit a westbound passenger car.

These photos show the car that was hit.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old woman, received minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep didn’t stop, but instead took off, fleeing the scene.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find the driver of the Jeep.

They say the vehicle should have extensive front and driver side damage.

Deputies ask if you know someone who drives a similar vehicle which recently was damaged, who may have said that they hit a deer.

Or did someone recently park a vehicle in their garage or behind it, even though they had been regularly driving it?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at 231.922.4770 extension 5973.