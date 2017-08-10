Local Art Group Finds New Home in Cadillac

And a Local Community Arts Group has found a home.

The East Quonset Hut connected to the Cadillac Senior Center on Chestnut Street is now the new home of Up North Arts, a nonprofit group dedicated to the arts in the community.

But the building is in need of some renovations and repairs, this is where members of the local Rexair volunteered their time to help clean, paint and begin preparations towards opening the center.

Spending two days with several volunteers, all the walls were painted a clean white and renovation spots were marked.

The location of Up North Arts, not only puts them along the lake shore but also next to the Cadillac High School and Senior center allowing them to work with and support them.

A Grand opening is planned to happen in the coming months, but with more volunteers they say it could happen as early as September. If you would like to volunteer, be sure to get into contact with them on Facebook at Up North Arts Inc.