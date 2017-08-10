Samaritas of Cadillac Hosts Annual Community Celebration

Samaritas in Cadillac invited the community out for their annual celebration.

This year was the Third time they’ve held the event and they say it’s their biggest yet. With Food being Catered, Live music and entertainment as well as kids games and bounce houses, the event had something for everyone.

Alongside the community, members of the Cadillac Police and Fire Departments showed up to show their support.

The event is a great way to get the community together and show their support for our local seniors.

This event is planned to continue every year.