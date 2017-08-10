Vessel Aground in St Marys River

The St Marys River is closed to commercial vessels after a cargo ship ran aground Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard says the 629′ U.S. cargo ship ran aground on the north side of Sugar Island Wednesday night at approximately 11:40pm.

The Calumet had left a steel mill on the Canadian side of Sault Ste. Marie and was heading to to Breveport Michigan when it ran aground.

The Coast Guard is one scene and says no one was injured. The vessel is aground and stable.

Currently the Coast Guard says there is no sign of pollution.

However, due to the aground vessel, the St Marys River is closed to commercial vessels from the Soo Locks to 6 Mile Point.

The owner of the vessel is working on a salvage plan, and the cause of the grounding is under investigation.