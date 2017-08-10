Traverse City Beach Still Under Advisory

An advisory is still out for a Traverse City beach that has had elevated levels of E. coli for several weeks this summer.

The Sunset Beach in Traverse City first reported elevated levels of E. coli several weeks ago and as such is listed with a Level 2 Water Quality Index. This means contact with the water above the waist is not advised, but wading and fishing at the beach is not affected.

Since that time the Grand Traverse County Health Department has been closely monitoring the beach.

The levels have fluctuated, but at this time the Health Department says the levels are finally coming down.

However, the advisory not only looks at the immediate test results, but a 30-day average, and due to the high levels reported for several weeks, the 30-day average remains high enough that the advisory continues.

The results have been coming down for two weeks and the Health Department says that if that continues then the beach may be upgraded to the Level 1.