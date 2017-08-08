Deputies Search for Stolen Golf Cart

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a stolen golf cart from a front yard.

Deputies say a golf cart was stolen from the front yard of a home on Watson Road in Whitewater Township sometime between 9pm Tuesday and 7am Wednesday.

The golf cart’s owner said they’d seen a suspicious vehicle in the area Tuesday night. They described it as a 2000’s Suburban, dirty, and possibly a sandy, gold, or silver color.

Evidence from the scene indicated that the cart may have been loaded onto a trailer and hauled away.

This photo shows the golf cart in it’s original red paint color. However the owner says the golf cart had been repainted.

It’s now yellow in color with eyelashes around the front headlights. The headlights also have black dots painted on them to make them look more like eyes.

The golf cart also has a metal rack with a drop tailgate and a hitch on the side.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at 231.922.4770 extension 5943.

And if you’ve seen the golf cart or know it’s current location you are asked to call Central Dispatch at 231.922.4550.