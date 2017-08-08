Fire Breaks out at Petoskey Apartment Building

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Petoskey Thursday afternoon.

The fire was at the Townhouse Apartments in downtown Petoskey.

It happened at approximately 1 in the afternoon.

Smoked poured from the building as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There are twelve units inside the apartment, but crews on scene tells us that everyone was evacuated.

Including some pet rabbits, that firefighters were able to rescue from the building, leading to an emotional reunion with their owners.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.