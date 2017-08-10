Dog Found At Meth Bust Stays Night At Cadillac Police Department

The Cadillac Police Department became the temporary home of a dog displaced by Wednesday’s meth house fire.

Since Wednesday, Cadillac Police say a dog named Hazel was hanging out with Officers.

Hazel was at the Wednesday’s meth lab bust and didn’t have a place to go due to the closure of the Wexford County Animal Shelter.

The department says she spent the night curled up at the feet of night shift officers while they typed reports, and even got into K9 Sage’s toy stash.

As of 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, arrangements were made to have Hazel picked up by a family member.