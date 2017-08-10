Wexford County Animal Shelter Still Closed Due to Canine Virus

The Wexford County Animal Shelter is remaining closed due to canine parvovirus.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff, while cleaning the shelter in July, a worker noticed a dog had fallen ill.

The dog was taken to the vet, and diagnosed with Canine Parvovirus.

Canine Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that attacks cells in a dog’s body, and most severely affects the intestinal tract.

The virus also attacks white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage heart muscles and cause lifelong heart problems.

Since the 27th, three other dogs contracted the virus and had to be put down as a result.

Now, the Wexford County Sheriff’s office says the shelter is expected to reopen on August 15th, barring any other diagnoses.