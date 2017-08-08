Cadillac House Fire Caused By Meth-Making Operation

A house fire in Cadillac lead investigators to a meth lab inside the home.

The Cadillac Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire on May St. late Wednesday morning.

A concerned relative allegedly called saying he saw smoke and heard smoke alarms coming from inside the home.

The fire was extinguished.

The exterior of the home didn’t sustain damage, but the kitchen was heavily damaged.

According to the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives found chemicals, components, and tools typically used to make meth.

TNT says they have an idea of who the suspect is, but have yet to arrest them.

MI News 26 will continue following this story.