US-131 Resurfacing Starts Monday

Drivers in Wexford County will want to plan for delays as a road resurfacing project gets underway.

MDOT plans to resurface several miles of US-131 in Wexford County.

Starting from M-42 and continuing north to the US-131 Business Route MDOT will invest over $660,000 in work to the roadway.

Along with the resurfacing the project includes new pavement markings and rumble strip installation.

Along the freeway portion of the roadway lanes will be closed with traffic shifts, but for the undivided portion of US-131 there will be single lane closures with traffic directed by flag control.

The project starts on Monday and is expected to wrap up by the end of month.