Teen Allegedly Hits Patrol Car, Attempts to Run Away

A Traverse City teen was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Sheriff’s Patrol Car and attempting to run away.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on North Flamingo Drive in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township.

That’s where deputies were investigating a disorderly type complaint when they heard a loud crash.

The deputies had been inside a home and when they went outside to investigate they found that someone had crashed into the back of their patrol car.

The driver of the car alleged got out and started to run away from the scene.

Deputies gave chase and after a short distance, the driver was caught and detained.

An investigation found that the driver was a 17-year-old Traverse City teen who was driving the car without a driver’s license or insurance.

He was arrested for not having the license or insurance, as well as for fleeing the scene of a property damage accident.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the incident and no one was injured.

The teen will be arraigned later this month.