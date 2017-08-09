Motorcyclist Injured in Mason County Crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injuring in a crash that happened in Mason County.
The accident happened on Tuesday shortly before 5:30 in the evening along US-10 near the US-31 on ramps.
The Mason County Sheriff says a 75-year-old motorcyclist had slowed down because of a semi that had pulled in front of him.
That’s when deputies say the man was rear-ended by the vehicle behind him.
The motorcyclist received serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.