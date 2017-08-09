Motorcyclist Injured in Mason County Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injuring in a crash that happened in Mason County.

The accident happened on Tuesday shortly before 5:30 in the evening along US-10 near the US-31 on ramps.

The Mason County Sheriff says a 75-year-old motorcyclist had slowed down because of a semi that had pulled in front of him.

That’s when deputies say the man was rear-ended by the vehicle behind him.

The motorcyclist received serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.