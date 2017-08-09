Two Injured in Three Car Crash that Happened in front of MSP Post

A three-vehicle crash right in front of an MSP post injured two people Tuesday.

According to the MSP, at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, troopers stationed at the Houghton Lake post witnessed the crash on the intersection of North Harrison Road and West Lake City Road.

Those troopers immediately ran on foot to render aid.

When they got to the vehicles, the troopers learned a 68 year-old woman was driving west on West Lake City Road and didn’t stop at a red traffic light.

The woman continued into the intersection and struck a Roscommon County Road Commission truck.

The woman’s car then hit a stopped pick-up head on, before ending up on the lawn of the Houghton Lake Post.

EMS responded to the scene and transported two of the drivers to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the MSP, alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Troopers want to remind everyone that distracted driving is not limited to devices, animals, or people in the car. Running late to a delivery or appointment is just as distracting if not addressed with patience.

Troopers advise drivers who are behind schedule to take a breath, take their time, and arrive safe.