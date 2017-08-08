Crews Battle Fire at Emmet County Mill

Crews spent Tuesday night battling a fire at a mill in Emmet County.

That fire broke out at the Manthei Mill near Petoskey.

According to Resort Bear Creek Fire – eight departments were called to help battle the blaze.

They were there through most of the night and had asked people to avoid the area to allow crews space to work.

Crews were on scene until Tuesday afternoon mopping up hot spots.

We’ve reached out to the Resort Bear Creek Fire Chief, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.