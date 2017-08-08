Runaway Manistee County Inmate Located in Wexford County

After a short search, a Manistee inmate who had ran away after being given a brief furlough is back in custody.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jasper Hill, of Mesick was being held in the Manistee County jail and was released for eight hours on Tuesday, after which he was to return to the facility.

He was released so he could visit an ailing family member, and the sheriff’s office says he never came back.

Before his capture, the last time Hill had been seen was at the Dollar General in Mesick on Tuesday, where he allegedly fled from a vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

But on Wednesday, shortly after releasing the information to the public, the sheriff says Hill was located and arrested by Wexford County Deputies.

He will be returned to the Manistee County Jail.