Police Identify Body Found Floating in Lake Michigan

We have an update to a story we’ve been following since early last month.

Investigators in Leelanau County say they’ve now identified the man’s body that was found floating in Lake Michigan on Independence Day.

A charter boat found the man’s body floating in the water on the Fourth of July.

The body was brought to shore and taken to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

The Coast Guard searched the area but didn’t find any other victims or wreckage from a boat.

Results from that autopsy showed that the man drowned. They also found that the body had been in the lake for several days, but less than a week.

Now investigators say the man was Marcus Brandon Adams, a 67-year-old man from the United Kingdom, seen here in this photo.

Positive identification was made through dental records.

The sheriff’s office says Adams had been living in the Washington D.C. area since 2011. He was reported missing on July 20th.

Adams allegedly sent suicide letters to friends in Oregon, which were received on July 8th.

Police in Washington D.C. contacted the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office on August 6th, after learning of the unidentified drowning victim.

Since then investigators from both agencies have worked to determine what lead to Adams’ body being found in Lake Michigan.

They say that he stayed at a small resort in the Ludington area for several days before he obtained a small watercraft, telling people that he was going to explore the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Adams has no known relatives in the U.S. and authorities are working to notify any possible relatives overseas.