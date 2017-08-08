2017 Senior Picnic a Success in Missaukee County

A collection of local services came together once again for the 5th annual Senior’s Northern Camper Hike and Picnic.

With the services of The Northern Camper, Missaukee Conservation District, Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority, Autumnwood and Belle Oakes, Senior Residents were given the chance to enjoy a picnic under the sun.

With Food, Music, and a trail set up with nature stations, there was something for every resident to enjoy.

The Missaukee Conservation District, who hosted the location, says its just classic fun in the outdoors.

This large collection of services is brought together just for the local senior residents, and this annual event is planned to continue every year.