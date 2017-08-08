New Mobile Friendly Website Launched to Help Citizens Report Fish and Wildlife Observations to DNR

To make it easier for people to help conservation efforts – the DNR has launched a new mobile-friendly website to make it easier for people to report their fish and wildlife observations.

Called the “Eyes in the Field” – the new application replaces fifteen separate observation forms that the DNR had been using to gather the important information about the state’s fish and wildlife population.

The DNR says that observation from the additional eyes of people out in the wild is a key part of managing Michigan’s diverse national resources.

Eyes in the Field includes forms for reporting observations of diseased wildlife, tagged fish, mammals such as cougars and feral swine, fish such as sturgeon, birds such as wild turkeys, and reptiles and amphibians such as eastern massasauga rattlesnakes.

To report their data, users select an observation location point on a map and submit other details, including habitat type and appearance of the animal, depending on the type of observation.

Observers can even submit photos, videos and audio files – right from the application.

The application is mobile-friendly, so it will work well on any device – smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

The DNR does wish to point out that this does not replace the Report All Poaching hotline.

Those wishing to report violations of fish and game laws is asked to still contact that hotline.