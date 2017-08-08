Cadillac Secretary of State Office Moves to new Building

People looking to stop into the Secretary of State Office in Cadillac will want to do so this week, or make sure their business can wait a few days.

That’s because the office will close for a week as they move to a new building in town.

Currently located in the row of business on the east side of Mitchell Street along with JC Penney and 44 North – the SOS announced the closure of the building on Monday, August 14th.

The Secretary of State says this move will help improve the customer service at the location.

The SOS Office will move a half mile to the north, to 1911 N Mitchell Street, putting it into the building behind Bob Evans along with Family Farm and Home and Goodwill.

The office hours for the facility remain unchanged with the move, and the office will reopen on Monday August 21st.

During the week that the office is closed those that need to visit a SOS Office may visit the next closest offices, which are in Lake City, Traverse City, or Reed City.