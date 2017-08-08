Quick Actions by Semi Driver Credited with Preventing Serious Crash

Quick actions by a semi driver prevented serious injury in a Leelanau County Crash.

That accident happened yesterday afternoon, shortly after 3pm, at the intersection of M-22 and Send Road in Bingham Township.

Deputies say that a semi-tractor trailer was southbound on M-22 driven by a 36-year-old man from Copemish.

When the semi was approaching the intersection with Send Road a pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old man from San Benito Texas pulled out in front of the semi.

The semi driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting the pickup. However the pickup still hit the trailer as it went past.

The semi veered off the roadway and went up the embankment.

Neither driver was injured in the incident.

Deputies say the quick evasive actions of the semi driver prevented the accident from being much more serious.

The driver of the pickup was ticketed for failing to yield the right away.