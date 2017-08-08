Man Sentenced to Prison for Recording Teens in Shower

A Boyne City man was sentenced for recording teenagers while they were showering and undressing.

The investigation began earlier this year when information from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office led investigators in Emmet County to the possible criminal incident that happened in Bay View.

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office – a criminal incident, involving child sexually abusive activity, took place in Boyne City. While investigating that incident, authorities learned that similar criminal activity may have also taken place in Emmet County.

From July until September of 2015, 49-year-old Benoni Enciso recorded four underage teens while they were undressing and showering.

He was sentenced on Monday on four counts of using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of capturing images of unclothed minors.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 54 months to 7 years in prison for the using a computer charges and 2 to 5 years for the four capturing images of unclothed minors charges.

The sentences will run consecutively.