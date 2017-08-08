Police Arrest Suspect in Newaygo County Murder Investigation

Police in Newaygo County have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide investigation.

On Saturday Newaygo County Central Dispatch got a call of a possible body that was found in the woods near the Crystal Trails, between 20th and 28th.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a the body and black male.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday the sheriff’s office said their investigation had identified a suspect and that a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and has yet to be arraigned.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.