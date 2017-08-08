Police Arrest Suspect in Newaygo County Murder Investigation
Police in Newaygo County have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide investigation.
On Saturday Newaygo County Central Dispatch got a call of a possible body that was found in the woods near the Crystal Trails, between 20th and 28th.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a the body and black male.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
On Tuesday the sheriff’s office said their investigation had identified a suspect and that a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody and has yet to be arraigned.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.