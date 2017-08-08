Police Identify Man Killed in Mason County Crash

Police have identified the driver that was killed in the three vehicle crash on US-10 over the weekend.

The crash happened on US-10, west of Stiles Road in Mason County’s Amber Township. shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

According to the Mason County Sheriff – an eastbound car crossed over the centerline and sideswiped a westbound pickup truck.

The car then hit a trailered sailboat head-on. The sailboat came through the windshield, killed the car’s driver instantly.

Traffic was slowed along US-10 for three hours while crews worked the scene.

The driver of pickup received minor injuries, while the driver of the vehicle towing the sailboat was not injured.

The Mason County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the driver who died in the crash as 30-year-old Jacob Edward Gross of Grayling.

Deputies say they are not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.