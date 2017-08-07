Person of the Week: Joy VanDrie

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman dedicated to the Cadillac Area

Joy VanDrie is the Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Cadillac Downtown Festivals and Events and the Downtown Cadillac Association.

Between each of them she serves the community by helping make connections, set up events and helps the general day to day life in Cadillac.

Joy says one of her favorite parts of the job is the people she gets to work with every day and says that its important we all take time to help out.

For helping the community grow, Joy VanDrie is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”